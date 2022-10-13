Stephens Begins Coverage on Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Up 2.2 %

GKOS traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 290,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.29. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Insider Activity

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 4.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.