STERIS (NYSE:STE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.00.
STERIS Price Performance
Shares of STERIS stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.07. 6,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,334. STERIS has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
STERIS Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $198,152,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,682,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,585,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Featured Articles
