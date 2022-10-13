Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.41

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.41 and last traded at $51.03, with a volume of 1620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.