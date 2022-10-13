Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 299,197 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average daily volume of 219,884 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Shares of XLE traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 34,947,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,814,641. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.31.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

