StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSGS. TheStreet lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. 2,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $243.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.10 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading

