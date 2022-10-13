StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $688.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $45.66.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 121,873 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 593,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 902,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,730 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

