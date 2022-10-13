StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.