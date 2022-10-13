StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Pampa Energía from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of PAM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,449. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $831,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

