StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 150.13 and a beta of 1.17. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,758 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,315 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 206.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 137,976 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,378,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.