StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of TNK opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

