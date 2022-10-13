StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.20.

HIG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. 10,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

