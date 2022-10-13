StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Shares of WLKP opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $802.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $448.79 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 88.73%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 32,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 181.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 258.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

