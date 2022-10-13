StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,545.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 70.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $44,279,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

