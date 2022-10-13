StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

