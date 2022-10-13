StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Rite Aid Trading Down 6.3 %

Rite Aid stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 240,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. Rite Aid’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 3,914.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

