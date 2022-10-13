StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 2.5 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. 31,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,227. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.63 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

