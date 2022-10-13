StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Silicom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 2,226.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 17.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 15.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Silicom by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

