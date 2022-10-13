StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 7.7%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.46. 370,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,610,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.
StoneCo Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $2,690,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 78.4% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 142,803 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,320 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 242,189 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.