StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 7.7%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.46. 370,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,610,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

StoneCo Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $2,690,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 78.4% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 142,803 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,320 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 242,189 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

