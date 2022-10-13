Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEOAY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

