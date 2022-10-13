Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.75

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 1228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Stratasys Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $732.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,369,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 34,991 shares during the last quarter.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

