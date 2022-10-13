Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002662 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $73.38 million and $10.15 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.79 or 0.06662119 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00080763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 141,959,421 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is a cryptocurrency . Stratis has a current supply of 137,387,367.4060044 with 141,937,101.405998 in circulation. The last known price of Stratis is 0.51783792 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $11,361,443.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://stratisplatform.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.