Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
Shares of Stratus Properties stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. 743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,161. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $46.44.
Stratus Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $4.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 161.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 246.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 38,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
See Also
