Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of Stratus Properties stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. 743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,161. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Stratus Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $4.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stratus Properties news, Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $270,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,126.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $86,873.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 161.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 246.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 38,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

