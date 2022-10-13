Substratum (SUB) Tops One Day Volume of $9.00

Substratum (SUB) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $301,130.59 and approximately $9.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,374.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002896 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00039499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022552 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085084 USD and is up 16.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.