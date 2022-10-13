Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 211,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 87,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

SPH opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.33 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 35.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Stories

