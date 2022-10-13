Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SLF traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $40.61. 33,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

