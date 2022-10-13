Sunburst Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 263.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,706 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF comprises 1.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,539,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter.

IMCB traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $54.13. 12,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

