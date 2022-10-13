Sunburst Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.02. 72,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,957. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

