Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
SPEM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.84. 51,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,957. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $44.60.
