Sunburst Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

VOO traded up $7.36 on Thursday, reaching $335.00. 327,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,228. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $326.85 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.