Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Down 47.0% in September

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,100 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the September 15th total of 884,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 469.1 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance

Shares of SNPTF stock remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

