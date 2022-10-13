Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Down 47.0% in September

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,100 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the September 15th total of 884,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 469.1 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance
Shares of SNPTF stock remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
