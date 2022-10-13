Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Sunoco Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SUN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,304. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.95.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

