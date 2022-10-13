Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.98

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $3.74. Super Group shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 959 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.
Super Group Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.