Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.98

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $3.74. Super Group shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 959 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Super Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

