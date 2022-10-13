SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.18. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.37 per share.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. Wedbush lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $335.25 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $328.27 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.39.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

