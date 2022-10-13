SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the September 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVBP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $20.55. 44,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,954. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.