Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.90

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 716519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

Featured Stories

