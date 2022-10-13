Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 552.2% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVNLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. 165,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,558. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

