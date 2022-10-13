Swipe (SXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.22 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $163.13 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,991.72 or 0.27043477 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010562 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 541,410,090 coins and its circulating supply is 500,610,090 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is www.swipe.io. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

