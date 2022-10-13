Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the September 15th total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Swiss Re Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 154,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,086. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSREY. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

