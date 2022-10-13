Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.91

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 68948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

SCMWY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

