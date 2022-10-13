Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.91

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 68948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SCMWY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.00.
Swisscom Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.21.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Articles
