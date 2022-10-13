Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.25. 4,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 547,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sylvamo Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 136.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 20.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Sylvamo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sylvamo by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sylvamo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

