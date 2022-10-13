Symbol Price Tops $0.0356 on Top Exchanges (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Symbol has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $198.70 million and $1.28 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “Symbol (XYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Symbol has a current supply of 7,967,988,929.50477 with 5,582,460,004.558402 in circulation. The last known price of Symbol is 0.03570015 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $968,337.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://docs.symbol.dev/.”

