Synapse (SYN) Price Down 25.8% This Week

Synapse (SYN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Synapse has a market capitalization of $171.42 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004963 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,211.58 or 0.27194387 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Synapse has a current supply of 192,696,599 with 139,773,376 in circulation. The last known price of Synapse is 0.98771868 USD and is down -9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $1,789,869.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://synapseprotocol.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

