Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $43.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.