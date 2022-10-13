Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.80-1.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.62. 50,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.59 and its 200 day moving average is $319.53.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.46.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 13.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

