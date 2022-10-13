Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.56.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. 27,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,006. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sysco by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,847 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,175,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37,452 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

