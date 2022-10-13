Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.35

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 62130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.
Sysmex Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.
Sysmex Company Profile
Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.
