System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock Price Up 17.8%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) rose 17.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 6,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 342,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SST shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on System1 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that System1, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,672,586 shares in the company, valued at $186,725,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,672,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,725,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,522,875 shares of company stock worth $15,442,529 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in System1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

System1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.