Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $328.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

