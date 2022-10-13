Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to C$2.00

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.61.

Shares of TGB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 59,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 7,437.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 2,431,712 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at about $4,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 712,220 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

