Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$2.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.44.

TKO traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 245,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,557. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$443.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.18.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

